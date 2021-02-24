Hazel I. Schleife
April 5, 1923 - Feb. 13, 2021
Hazel I. Schleife, 97, of Phillips, died on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home, Phillips.
She was born on April 5, 1923 , in Albion, the daughter of Chris and Carrie Lund. At age three, her mother died leaving her father to care for his nine children. Chris, a farmer, decided it would be best to place the youngest girls in foster care. At age four, Hazel was adopted by Albert and Amelia Puerner. The adoptive parents made sure all the children kept in touch over the years. Hazel attended school in Fort Atkinson, and after graduation, she moved to Milwaukee. While attending vocational school and working part time, she played the trumpet in the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. During WWII, She was employed as a secretary, and worked her way up to the drafting department at Allis Chalmers and became the company's first woman draftsman working on submarine plans for the Navy. During this time, she met her future husband, Edgar, and they married in 1946. They made a life in Phillips together with their three children. They were blessed to celebrate 62 years of marriage before his passing in 2008. Hazel worked as a volunteer “Pink Lady” at the newly opened Pleasant View Nursing Home, where she studied and worked her way up to a Nurse’s Aide. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, a Cub Scout den mother, Sunday School teacher, and a lifelong member of the Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and playing games.
Hazel is survived by her children: David, Cheryl Soulliere, and Rick (Debbie); six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and dear friend, Joan Klein.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar; two sets of parents; and eight siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 Forest Avenue, Phillips, WI 54555, with Pastor Thomas Reiff officiating. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., and continue until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place in Lakeside Cemetery II at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Aspirus Duroy Terrace Apartments, Aspirus Regency House, and Aspirus Pleasant View for the many years of assistance.
