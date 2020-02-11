Nov. 23, 1920 — Feb. 7, 2020

Harriet Swanson, 99 of Winchester, died on Feb. 7. A memorial service for Harriet will be held this summer on Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at The Nimsgern Funeral Home, 1025 Margaret St. Woodruff with a memorial gathering from 10 a.m. till the time of the service. Reception at the funeral home will follow the services.

Memorials may be made to The Living Hope Church, 13795 Bear Claw Trail, Winchester, WI. 54557. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.nimsgernfuneral.com.

