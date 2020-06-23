Nov. 23, 1920 - Feb. 7, 2020
The memorial service for Harriet Nelson Swanson that was scheduled for Saturday, June 27, has been indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Swanson family has a video tribute to view at Nimsgern Funeral Home website or on YouTube.
Memorials may be made to The Living Hope Church, 13795 Bear Claw Trail, Winchester, WI 54557.
Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com.
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services of Woodruff is serving the family.
