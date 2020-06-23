Nov. 23, 1920 - Feb. 7, 2020

The memorial service for Harriet Nelson Swanson that was scheduled for Saturday, June 27, has been indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Swanson family has a video tribute to view at Nimsgern Funeral Home website or on YouTube.

Memorials may be made to The Living Hope Church, 13795 Bear Claw Trail, Winchester, WI 54557.

Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services of Woodruff is serving the family.

