Harold A. Hoelzer

July 20, 2020

Harold A. Hoelzer, 91, passed away on July 20, 2020, at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home at King, in Waupaca.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in the Catawba Cemetery.

