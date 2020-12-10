Hadley D. Chafer
Oct. 6, 1936 - Dec. 1, 2020
Hadley D. Chafer, age 84, of Fifield, died on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips. He was born on Oct. 6, 1936, in Illinois, the son of Ralph E. and Wilma (Nash) Chafer. In 1950, he moved to Fifield where he graduated from high school. After his schooling he served his country in the Army National Guard and then was activated to the United States Army during the Berlin Crisis. On June 2, 1956, he married Nancy Schik. Hadley was a surveyor for the US Forest Service for over 30 years and also was a private surveyor. He was a member of the Fifield American Legion Post and enjoyed hunting, trapping, long range shooting competitions, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Fifield; three children: Bradley Chafer, Deborah (Robert) Mader, and Rebecca (William) Nachtrab, all of Fifield; four grandchildren: Bobbi (Beau) Phelps, Bethany (Matt) Spitzmacher, Carter Nachtrab, and Makyla Nachtrab; seven great-grandchildren: Christian, Corbyn, Camryn, Cavin, Caesyn, Raeya, and Cashlyn; eight brothers and sisters: Joseph (Shirley) of Lombard, Illinois, Richard of El Paso, Texas, Keith (Carol) of Fifield, Ralph Jr. of Fifield, Betty Williams of Fifield, David (Johanna) of Florence, Kentucky, Theodore (Eveann) of Gaylord, Michigan, and Doris (Richard) Smith of Colona, Michigan; his sister-in-law, Marsha Chafer of Lone Rock;and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Ashley; his twin brother, Paul; and sisters-in-law: Audrey Chafer and Herta Chafer.
Funeral services were held at the Birch Street Funeral Service Chapel in Park Falls on Dec. 8. Rev. Stephen Kjetland officiated.
Interment followed at Forest Home Cemetery in Fifield with military rites under the auspices of the Fifield American Legion Post.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
