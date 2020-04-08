Gwendolyn G. Isham

July 30, 1929 - April 5, 2020
Gwendolyn Gloria (Geisness) Isham, age 90, passed away peacefully at the Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls on April 5, 2020. She was born in Baldwin, Wisconsin, on July 30, 1929; the first of seven children born to the late Helen and Alvin Geisness. In 1934, the family moved to a farm near Lugerville where they raised their family.
Gwen graduated from Phillips High School in 1946, married Donald Isham in 1950 in Gogebic, Michigan, and then moved to Park Falls. They were married for 17 years before he passed away in 1967. She went on to raise their four children, had several jobs, and ended her working career as a cook for the Park Falls Hospital.
Gwen especially enjoyed her flower gardens, going out dancing, playing games with her family, cooking, and watching the TV cooking shows. She also enjoyed visiting the family farm, taking long walks there, and playing cards with her mother. Winter wasn't her favorite season, except for the enjoyment she experienced from cross country skiing.
Gwen will be lovingly remembered by son, Jim (Kathy) Isham; daughter, Diane Isham; son, Gary (Darla) Isham; and son, Ron (MaryLou) Isham. Gwen also is survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her siblings: Pat Jensen, Gay Christensen, June (Duane) Pohl, Alden Geisness and Janice (Ron) Kuhar.
Gwen is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents Helen and Alvin Geisness; and brother, Duke Geisness.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the Safe at Home order, there will not be a funeral or any type of gathering. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at a later date when the threat of spreading the virus has passed.
We ask only that you say a prayer for her.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
