Oct. 30, 1940 - Aug. 7, 2020
Gretchen L. Burzinski, age 79 of Iola, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Living Oaks in Iola. Gretchen was born on October 30, 1940 daughter of the late Ronald and Edna (Volk) Burbey in Park Falls. She married Eugene Burzinski on Sept. 28, 1979 in Waupaca.
Gretchen is survived by her grandchildren: Dannah Hundt, Aaron Hundt, and Benjamin Hundt; great-grandchildren: Grayson and Hayden Pettit; sister, Brenda Burbey-Paduan; brother, John (Laura) Burbey; nephews: Kyle and Bryan Burbey; step-daughters: Cynthia Burzinski-Rivera, and Linda (James) Burzinski-Dotson; step-grandchildren: Timothy Rivera, and Sarah Alfaro; also many other relatives and friends. Gretchen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Burzinski; daughter, Julie Warner-Hundt; brother-in-law, Bill Paduan; and an infant brother, Douglas Burbey.
Memorial services are pending at this time. Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements. Updated service times and online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Gretchen’s name.
