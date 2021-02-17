Gordon W. Lucht
Oct. 12, 1934 - Feb. 6, 2021
Gordon Wayne Lucht, age 86, of Park Falls, died on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. He was born on Oct. 12, 1934, in Milwaukee, the son of Ervin and Evelyn (Hoffman) Lucht. He was a graduate of the Rhinelander High School. On May 4, 1957, he married Rhea Marie Reid in Rhinelander. The couple moved to Park Falls in 1965. Gordon was a graphic artist for MacGregor Litho in Park Falls until his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed fishing, volunteering with the Hospital Auxiliary and Library, but most of all spending time with his wife and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rhea Marie of Park Falls; his sister-in-law, Sandra Bergman of Rhinelander; and five nieces and nephews: Stephanie Adams, SallyAnn (Tom) MacGillis, Andrew (Judy) Bergman, Kenneth (Carrie) Younker, and Deborah Graham.
He is further survived by many great-nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Gordon and Rhea want to thank family and friends for the support received during these difficult times. The ambulance staff, the nursing staff, and the flight staff were so supportive. The MMC/Marshfield nursing staff gave Rhea so much time with him. The chaplains and Fr. Shaji were also always available.
I stayed at the Woodfield Inn motel during this event, and they became my “motel family.”
A memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
