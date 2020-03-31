Oct. 6, 1963 - March 24, 2020
Glenn O. Cowling, age 56, of Fifield, passed away peacefully at his home on March 24, 2020, under the care of his family and Flambeau Home Health & Hospice. He was born in Kaukauna on Oct. 6, 1963, to Dale and Gayle (Brown) Cowling, and spent his childhood and early life in Appleton. He was married to Crystal Kundinger on June 24, 1988; she survives.
Glenn was an EMT with the Park Falls Ambulance Service, a firefighter with the Fifield Fire Department, and a motorcycle instructor for NTC, all of which he enjoyed, took great pride in, and could be counted on to jump in and help at any time. His favorite phrase when asked how he was doing was always “living the dream” and he certainly felt that he did with the jobs he had. In his free time, Glenn enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his grandson play hockey, teaching his new granddaughter to spit, motorcycling, and household projects and remodeling. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could do pretty much anything, except he absolutely could not dance!
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Crystal Cowling, of Fifield; two children: Rachel (Richard) Fuehrer and Logan Cowling, both of Marshfield; two grandchildren: Greysen and Margo Fuehrer; and his mother, Gayle Cowling, of Foster City, Michigan.
Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Dale, in 2017.
The support that Glenn, Crystal, and family received from their co-workers at Flambeau Hospital/Marshfield Clinics, Park Falls Ambulance Service, Fifield Fire Department, area emergency medical services, Northcentral Technical College, and the surrounding communities did not go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated.
In accordance with Glenn’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held with Bacardi Cokes and Budweiser in abundance. Private family services will be held and a public memorial service will be announced at a future date. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory of Tomahawk is assisting the family. Family and friends are encouraged to leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.
