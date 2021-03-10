Gladys L. Sandefur

May 8, 1925 - Feb. 7, 2021

Gladys Lovell Sandefur passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2021, in Phenix City, Alabama, aged 95, at the home of her daughter where she had been living for the past two and a half years. Gladys was born on May 8, 1925, and raised in Phillips, the daughter of Oscar Lovell and Emma Gross. She was named for two of her aunts, Gladys Marie Lovell and Marie Gross.

Gladys is survived by her three children: Sandra, Herschel, and John; seven grandchildren: Kevin, Rachel, Daniel, Ellie, Paul, Tarsha, and Michael; and eight great-grandchildren in Alabama, Washington, and Australia: Haley, Lily, Aria, Cooper, Heidi, Ellie, Audrey and Oscar.

Gladys will be joining Herschel, her husband of 66 years who died in 2010, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery with her ashes being interred with a family memorial service at a time yet determined.

