Gerard W. Eggleston

June 5, 1937 - Jan. 2, 2021
Gerard “Jerry” William Eggleston, age 83, of Butternut, died on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, en route to Marshfield Medical Center in Park Falls. He was born on June 5, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of William E. and Lillian (Wardensky) Eggleston. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army and earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering. On Dec. 22, 1973, he married Gayle K. Mulkins in Butternut. He was the owner and operator of Service Associates TV in Park Falls for over 40 years. He sold TVs and satellite systems and repaired all variety of electronic equipment. He was the Master of Ceremonies for both the Butternut Pioneer Days and the Flambeau Rama Parades for many years and was known for his humorous announcing. Jerry was a member of the Lions Club and was a very humble and generous man who loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by four children: Patricia “Tish” (Mike) Jorgensen of Medford, Kristopher “Kris” (Carole) Eggleston of Greenville, William “Bill” (Breanna) Eggleston of Butternut, and Courtney (Rob) Swift of Gaylord, Michigan; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his brother, Richard (Anita) Eggleston of Fitchburg; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
He is also survived by his canine companions: “Freddie” the pug, “Maggie” the chihuahua, and “Rollie” the pug.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Gayle.
A memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Butternut at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Fr. Aaron Devett and Deacon Bob Schienebeck will co-officiate.
A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Interment with military honors will take place in the spring at St. Cecelia Catholic Cemetery in Butternut.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
