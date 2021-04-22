Gerald W. Hext
July 22, 1939 — April 13, 2021
Gerald W. Hext, 81 of Stanley, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Hospital-Stanley. He was born on July 22, 1939, in Milwaukee the son of the late James and Isabelle (Passolt) Hext. Jerry grew up there and graduated from high school. On June 27, 1959, he married Judith Ehmke.
Jerry worked at Uddeholm for 24 years as a machinist. His hobbies were working on cars, fishing, and barbecue cooking.
He is survived by his sons, Jayme (Heidi) Hext of Pingree Grove, IL, and Jeffery Hext of California, his grandson, Jayson, his step-grandchildren, Katrina (Larry) White, Alexandra, Zachary, and Brandon Meyer, and one great-grandchild, Kora, and two sisters, Betty Mackesky of Arizona and Nancy Kelley of North Carolina and Jerry`s extended family consisted of Glen & Brenda, Megan & Adam (Kellen and Aubrey), Ellen, Donna, DeAnna & Ryan, and Scot Smith. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Judy, his son, Jerry, and his sister, Arlene Koltz.
A private family Committal Service will take place in the Forest Home Cemetery in Fifield. Plombon Funeral Service-Stanley assisted the family.
