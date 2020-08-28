Gerald Richardson
Nov. 19, 1946 — Aug. 14, 2020
Gerald W. Richardson, 73, of Lake Delton, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Aug. 14, 2020, at his home.
Jerry was born in Chippewa Falls, on Nov. 19, 1946 to Robert and Helen (Sloboda) Richardson. He graduated from Butternut High School in 1965 and went on to enlist with the United States Army. After graduation in Fort Leonard Wood, MO, on August 30,1965, as part of Company A, First Battalion, Third Brigade, he went on to serve proudly in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Division. On Sept. 21, 1967, he was awarded The Army Commendation Medal for his "Exceptionally Meritorious Service In The Republic of Vietnam From 20 April 1967 to 16 June 1967."
When he came home from the service he was employed doing carpentry work before getting his CDL and starting his lifelong career driving semi. Driving became a lifetime adventure as he drove semi long distance for over 35 years, rode his custom trike as often as WI weather allowed, and loved to put the pedal to the metal in his stock car. He not only enjoyed dirt track racing but loved taking in a Nascar race whenever he could. Over the years he brought home many trophies from racing in Ashland, Colby, and Marshfield. Never one to shy away from giving advice whether it be on hunting (just ask his nephews) or politics (just ask his siblings). Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and of course being a jokester all of his life. He could make an entire room laugh with his endless stories and silly jokes.
His daughters and grandchildren meant the world to him.
Jerry will be lovingly missed by his three daughters: Dana (Brian) Duck of Cadott,, Leah (Mark) Nelson of Lino Lakes, MN, and Darci (Ben Seefeld) Richardson of Charlotte, NC; seven grandchildren: Ethan, Caleb, Brady, Davis, Sylvie, Stella and Carli; his siblings: Robert (Peggy), Jean Bomback, Ronald, Ruth Schloer, Allen, Debra (Richard) Palecek and Jeni (Brian) Barbeln along with uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Thomas Schloer and sisters-in-law Sharon and Eileen.
Graveside services with military honors will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Cecelia Cemetery in Butternut with Deacon Robert Schienebeck officiating. We are asking those that attend to please follow COVID-19 guidelines for masks and distancing.
