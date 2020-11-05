Georgia A. Patrie

Dec. 8, 1935 - Oct. 29, 2020

Georgia A. “Dolly” Patrie, of Phillips, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

Dolly was born on Dec. 8, 1935, the youngest daughter of Albert and Elsie (Sommers) Hunter in Marshfield, graduating from Senior High in 1955. She married Virgil Patrie on May 17, 1956, in Marshfield. They raised three sons in Spencer until moving to Phillips in 1974. That move started business adventures all over Wisconsin — buying, rebuilding, and selling restaurants. They enjoyed the challenges until 1992 when Virg became ill. Dolly then worked at Samal Shoe & Clothing and the Bottom Dollar in Phillips until retiring in 2006.

She is survived by her three sons: Gary and Dan (Linda), both of Phillips, and Rich (Julie) of Catawba; four grandchildren: Dan Jr., Tyler (Kendal), Mike (Jody), and Amanda “Mandi” (Andy) Schmidt; three wonderful great-grandchildren: Dakotah, Landon, and BrynLee; and by many nephews, nieces, and great friends.

Dolly is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil, on June 29, 2000; sisters: Lois Kuettler, Audrey Eckes, Eileen Brockman, and Reva Hinkleman; and her parents.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.

