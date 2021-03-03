George R. Martin
Feb. 22, 1936 - Feb. 25, 2021
On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, George Robert Martin, loving husband and father of six children and two step-children passed away at the age of 85.
George was born on Feb. 22, 1936, in Phillips to Martha and Elmer (Slats) Martin.
George had several jobs throughout his life. Among them: television repairman, deputy sheriff, electrician and instrument technician, hydro-electric engineer, and real estate salesman.
George was very proud of being a 32nd degree Mason. He had a great passion for aviation and history. He also enjoyed cheering for his favorite sports team, the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his wife, Mary A. Martin; six children: Robert Martin (Brenda Schwirtz), Joe (Josie) Martin, Karen (Jose) Vega, Shari (Rick) Diebold, Jeff Martin (Cheryl Mason), and Kelly (Brad) Larsen; two stepchildren: Ronald Serles and Darold (Boomer) (Mary) Hamilton; brother, Elmer (Nappy) Martin; sister, June Jensen; 15 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer (Slats) and Martha Martin; his brother, Quinten (Ned); sister, Virginia (Sis); and sister, Elizabeth (Betty).
A celebration of life will be held during the summer.
He will be truly missed.
Whiskey Niner Charlie Charlie Sugar, signing off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.