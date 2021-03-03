George R. Martin

Feb. 22, 1936 - Feb. 25, 2021

On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, George Robert Martin, loving husband and father of six children and two step-children passed away at the age of 85.

George was born on Feb. 22, 1936, in Phillips to Martha and Elmer (Slats) Martin.

George had several jobs throughout his life. Among them: television repairman, deputy sheriff, electrician and instrument technician, hydro-electric engineer, and real estate salesman.

George was very proud of being a 32nd degree Mason. He had a great passion for aviation and history. He also enjoyed cheering for his favorite sports team, the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife, Mary A. Martin; six children: Robert Martin (Brenda Schwirtz), Joe (Josie) Martin, Karen (Jose) Vega, Shari (Rick) Diebold, Jeff Martin (Cheryl Mason), and Kelly (Brad) Larsen; two stepchildren: Ronald Serles and Darold (Boomer) (Mary) Hamilton; brother, Elmer (Nappy) Martin; sister, June Jensen; 15 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer (Slats) and Martha Martin; his brother, Quinten (Ned); sister, Virginia (Sis); and sister, Elizabeth (Betty).

A celebration of life will be held during the summer.

He will be truly missed.

Whiskey Niner Charlie Charlie Sugar, signing off.

