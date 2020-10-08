George Lontcoski

Oct. 17, 1953 - Sept. 30, 2020

George “Chuck” Lontcoski, 66, of Phillips, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 30, 2020, at Aspirus Medford Hospital surrounded by his family. Chuck was born on Oct. 17, 1953, in Phillips to Stanley and Thelma (Collins) Lontcoski. He married Diane McGuire on Nov. 18, 1998.

Chuck served his community on the Phillips Fire Department for 37 years and with the Central Price County Ambulance Service. He enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, dirt track racing — driving and attending, spending time with his grandchildren, and traveling with his wife.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Joseph, Timothy, David (Heather), Jody (Brandon), Becky (Vern) Hakala; stepchildren, Ricky and Quentin McGuire and Judith Wells; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings: Rita Vasek (Curt) and Laura Tomaszweski (Ralph).

He was preceded in death by his son, Wayne; parents; brothers-in-law, Chuck Vasek and Brian Tomaszweski; stepson, Seth McGuire; and infant brother, Calvin.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Word of Life Family Church, 104 Fairway Dr, Phillips, with Pastor Jason Bridge officiating. A public visitation will be held the night before at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, from 5 p.m to 8 p.m on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and one hour prior to the services at the church.

