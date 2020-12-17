Garry P. Van De Voort
Jan. 5, 1945 - Dec. 5, 2020
Garry P. Van De Voort, age 75, passed away Dec. 5, 2020, at King Veterans Home, King. He was born Jan. 5, 1945, in Phillips, the son of the late Peter and Anne Van De Voort of Kennan.
Garry was a dairy farmer, cheesemaker, and an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed a good game of cribbage, chess, checkers, or cards with family and friends.
Garry served in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by a daughter, Carrie Van De Voort of Little Canada, Minnesota; four sons: Wayne Van De Voort of Phillips, Wes Van De Voort of Roy, Washington, Wade Van De Voort of Kennan, and Wyatt Van De Voort of Phillips; two sisters: Barbara (Dave) Strahler of Reedsburg, and Marsha (Jon) Lebese of Greenfield; two brothers: Brian (Georgia) Van De Voort of Ladysmith, and Dale (Darlene) Van De Voort of Catawba; two grandsons: Kody Van De Voort of Roy, Washington, and Dekoda Van De Voort of Idaho; former wife, Marilyn Van De Voort of Phillips; and many cousins and other family and friends.
Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Anne Van De Voort; and a brother, Gregory Van De Voort.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, W9485 Hwy 8, Catawba, with Father Madanu Lourdu Raju officiating. Friends may offer condolences from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Kennan Cemetery, Kennan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Apostle building fund.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests that a mask be worn and social distancing maintained. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
