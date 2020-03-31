Feb. 22, 1950 - March 25, 2020
Frank J. Mikos, 70, of Phillips, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield. He was born in Illinois on Feb. 22, 1950, the son of Louis and Marian (Ashby) Mikos.
On Aug. 16, 1980, Frank married the love of his life, Linda J. Golden, in Oak Lawn, Illinois. After their marriage, the couple and their young family moved to Phillips. Together they raise their children, welcomed grandchildren, and more recently enjoyed retirement together. Frank loved his motorcycle and his garage was always a place for his friends to gather for a cup of coffee.
He is survived by his wife Linda; three children: Chuck (Yesenia) Golden of Clarksville, Tennessee, Chris (Wendy) Golden of Covington, Tennessee, Stacie (Kurt) Prochnow of Phillips; one step-son, Ron (Char) Novak; by 11 grandchildren: Brenda, Brandon, Matthew, Kimberly, Kristen, Jill, Shelby, Michael, Derek, Tyler, and Brianna; by three great-grandchildren: Hanna, Alyssa, and Heavenly; by three brothers: Louie, Robert, and Edward; by two sisters: Nancy and Sandy; and by his good friend, Graydon. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marie.
Frank will be interred in Saint Patrick Cemetery in Phillips. No services are planned at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.