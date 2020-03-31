Frank J. Mikos

Feb. 22, 1950 - March 25, 2020

Frank J. Mikos, 70, of Phillips, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield. He was born in Illinois on Feb. 22, 1950, the son of Louis and Marian (Ashby) Mikos.

On Aug. 16, 1980, Frank married the love of his life, Linda J. Golden, in Oak Lawn, Illinois. After their marriage, the couple and their young family moved to Phillips. Together they raise their children, welcomed grandchildren, and more recently enjoyed retirement together. Frank loved his motorcycle and his garage was always a place for his friends to gather for a cup of coffee.

He is survived by his wife Linda; three children: Chuck (Yesenia) Golden of Clarksville, Tennessee, Chris (Wendy) Golden of Covington, Tennessee, Stacie (Kurt) Prochnow of Phillips; one step-son, Ron (Char) Novak; by 11 grandchildren: Brenda, Brandon, Matthew, Kimberly, Kristen, Jill, Shelby, Michael, Derek, Tyler, and Brianna; by three great-grandchildren: Hanna, Alyssa, and Heavenly; by three brothers: Louie, Robert, and Edward; by two sisters: Nancy and Sandy; and by his good friend, Graydon. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marie.

Frank will be interred in Saint Patrick Cemetery in Phillips. No services are planned at this time.

www.heindlfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Mikos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments