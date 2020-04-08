Frank J. Boyer

Dec. 30, 1927 - April 1, 2020
Frank Joseph Boyer, age 92, of Park Falls, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. He was born on Dec. 30, 1927 in Fifield, the son of Wenzel and Anna (Kraemer) Boyer. His early life and schooling were in Fifield. Frank was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked as a city bus driver in San Diego, California, until his retirement when he returned to Fifield-Park Falls in the 1970s. He was a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his brother, James Boyer of Park Falls; his sister, Georgia (Alfredo) Alarcon of Atlanta, Georgia; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Vincent and Douglas Boyer; and two sisters: Margaret Boyer and Helen Lannigan.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Home Cemetery in Fifield at 11 a..m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Deacon Chet Ball will officiate. Military honors will follow under the auspices of the Fifield American Legion Post.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice@outlook.com) is assisting the family.
