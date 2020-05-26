Frank A. Jasurda

May 20, 1931 - May 24, 2020
Frank Anthony Jasurda, age 89, of Phillips, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home with family present. Frank was born May 20, 1931, to John and Mary (Budzalek) Jasurda on the family farm in Phillips.
He attended Little Elk School and graduated on his 17th birthday in 1948, from Phillips High School. He attended UW-Madison in the Farm Short Course Program, graduating in 1951.
On Sept. 1, 1951, he married Donna Peissig at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Phillips. Shortly thereafter they took over the family farm where they developed the Royal Acres Guernsey Herd.
Frank served on numerous boards including Badger Breeders, DHIA, the Farm Service Agency, Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders, Price County Town Mutual Insurance, Price Electric Cooperative, Dairyland Power Cooperative, and Phillips High School Board. He was also a member of the Czech-Slovak singers.
He was a faithful member of St. Mary’s and St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Churches. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Fr. John Patrick Slowey Council #2963 of Phillips. Frank was named Phillips Citizen of the year in 2008. He enjoyed his family, polka dancing, playing cards, especially pinochle, Badgers and Packers football.
Frank is survived by his wife of 68 years, Donna; their six children: Donald (Laura) of Clarkston, Michigan, Barbara (Dennis) Quednow of Prentice, Thomas (Rita) of Rosholt, Mary (Peter) Hable of Eau Claire, Gloria (James) Wysocky of Oregon, Wisconsin, Edward (Lori) of Phillips; 18 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: John, Br. Cyprian OSB, Edward, Emil, and Joseph; sisters: Rose, Mary, Sr. Benita OSB, and Helen.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church with Fr. Madanu Lourdu Raju officiating. Internment will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Phillips.
A very special thanks to the caring staff of Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home.
To express condolences online, please visit our website at heindlfuneralhome.com.
