Francis D. Moser
Jan. 12, 2021
Francis Dean Moser, 48, known as “Fran” by his friends and family, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, after a valiant fight. A lifelong Wisconsin Cheesehead, Fran was born in Guttenberg, Iowa, and raised in Phillips. He settled in Westfield, New Jersey in 2007, by way of New York City.
Fran graduated from Phillips High School, and later the University of Wisconsin at Madison, where he met his devoted wife of 18 years, Melissa Nunag Moser. He started his sales career in 1997 in New York City at WorldCom and from there worked at Sprint, Masergy Communications, and China Telecom. Some of the proudest moments of his life came from the birth of his three children. A man of many interests, Fran loved music, current events, and sports. His passion for the Wisconsin Badgers was exceeded only by his devotion to the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed cycling, always keeping up with the Tour de France, and once raced at RAGBRAI, an annual seven-day bicycle ride across the state of Iowa. While living in NYC, Fran could often be found in his favorite East Village haunts, belting out 80’s hits. His karaoke skills were unparalleled, always drawing a crowd. More recently, he even had the opportunity to perform with the famous NJ cover band, The Nerds. Fran’s fun, positive energy was contagious. Whether he was moonwalking to Michael Jackson at a wedding or strumming out tunes on his guitar in the middle of a party, Fran made others smile. Outgoing, good-humored, and witty, Fran was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa; their three beautiful children: Jacqueline, Dean, and Francesca; his five siblings: Bradley, Robert (Susan), Barbara Shannon (Dominic), Clay (Kimberly), and Jody May (Joseph); along with nieces and nephews: Nicole Moser, Megan Eisel, Kelsey Moser, Jason Scott, Carrie Patrick, Sarah Miloshoff, Amanda Moser, Cabot May and James May; his sister-in-law, Mary Willett; and the Nunag family.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jacqueline (Nightingale) and Lawrence Moser.
A celebration of Fran's life will be held this summer in Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.