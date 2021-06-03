Frances M. Palmer
June 2, 1935 — May 27, 2021
Frances M. Palmer, 85, of Phillips, passed away on May 27, 2021, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home. Frances was born on June 2, 1935, to Marion and Nelda (Ziemer) Fox, in the township of Elk, Wisconsin.
She attended the Arbutus Hill Grade School and graduated from Phillips High School with the Class of 1953. She married Richard Palmer on June 5, 1954. Frances was a homemaker, worked on the family farm, and at the Pleasant View Nursing Home. She enjoyed her garden, watching deer come in, and was a good baker.
Frances is survived by her children, Marcia (David) Zimmer of Rice Lake, WI, Larry (Sharon) of Eau Claire, WI, Kathleen Hrad of Phillips,WI, and Darcy (Kurt) Olson of Hills, MN; grandchildren, Alycia (John) Dickinson, Brennan (Lisa) Palmer, Abram (Katrina) Palmer, Ben (Caitlin) Zimmer, Anna Zimmer, Christina Hrad, and Aaron (Trista) Hrad; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Wade, Judah, Aaliya, Taaron, Kalynn, and Remember.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son-in-law, Myron Hrad; and sister, Florence.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 5, 2021, at the United Methodist Church of Phillips, 115 Center Ave, Phillips, WI 54555, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Lakeside II Cemetery, Phillips. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
