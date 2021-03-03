Florence B. Simpson
April 9, 1928 - Feb. 24, 2021
Florence Bertine Simpson, 92, of Phillips, passed away suddenly on Feb. 24, 2021. She was born on April 9, 1928, daughter to Edwin and Anna (Nelson) Norlin, in the Town of Hill. Her mother, Anna, passed away shortly after the birth and Florence was raised by Warren and Agnes Stevens of Ogema. While in high school, Florence was adopted by the Stevens, who lovingly included her in their family after her birth.
Florence attended grade school in Ogema and graduated from Prentice High School Class of 1946.
Florence worked as a telephone operator for the Ogema Telephone company, which was owned by the Stevens at that time. While working as a telephone operator, she met Donald V. Simpson whom she later married on Sept. 25, 1949, in Milwaukee.
She spent over 50 years working as a bank teller, starting with the Ogema State Bank and retiring from Wells Fargo Bank in Phillips. During her retirement years, she enjoyed going on many adventures with her sisters-in-law, Francess Simpson and Thelma Zellinger, and one of her best friends, Delores Stallons.
Florence was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Phillips for many years, teaching Sunday School and helping on committees.
She is survived by five sons: Dwight Simpson of Phillips, Albert Simpson of Phillips, Michael (Dorie) Simpson of Shell Lake, Douglas Simpson of Eau Claire, and Patrick (Amy) Simpson of Weston; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Florence is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, Edwin and Anna Norlin; step-parents, Warren and Agnes Stevens; sister, Mable (Norlin) Johnson; brother, Ray Norlin; step-sisters, Edith Nelson, Arliss Donaldson, and Katherine Stevens; step-brothers, Eugene Stevens, George, and Quentin Stevens.
A private family service will be held for Florence with a public inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence's name to First Baptist Church of Phillips,426 Flambeau Ave, Phillips, WI 54555.
Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
