Florence A. Kosterman

Aug. 8, 1926 - June 8, 2020
Florence Anna Kosterman (Fuchs), 93, of Phillips, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 8, 2020, at the Waterford in Park Falls. Florence was born on Aug. 8, 1926, in Catawba, a daughter to George and Esther Fuchs.
Florence married Edward on Oct. 11, 1944. Together, they had seven children and ran a dairy farm together. While running the farm, she held various other part time jobs before eventually moving to Phillips where she worked Phillips Plating until her retirement. Florence loved spending time with her family and friends, gardening, taking her daily walks, and baking — especially donuts and homemade bread. She also loved writing poems and reading.
She is survived by her children: Dan (Kathy) Kosterman, Linda (Kenny) Heizler, Gary (Kathy) Kosterman, Art (Sue) Kosterman, Debbie (Don) Ringersma, Connie (Danny) DeLasky; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; brothers: Clarence Fox and George Jr. Fox; sisters: Betty Otto, Lorraine Hause, Arlene Arquette, and Marge Nierode.
Florence is preceded in death by her husband, Edward; daughter, Bonnie; her parents; brothers: Bob, Bill, Paul, and Don Fuchs; sisters: Dorothy Lallemont, Martha Bauer, Mildred Cicha, Clara Blaskowski; and an infant brother and sister.
Mass of Christian burial was held on June 12 at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Phillips. Burial took place in Catawba Catholic Cemetery in Catawba.
