Felice I. Melville
Feb. 23, 1934 - Jan. 19, 2021
Felice "Fifi" Irene Melville, age 86, of Phillips, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home, Phillips. Fifi was born Feb. 23, 1934, in South Milwaukee to John and Teresa Kufnowski. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in Racine in 1952. Fifi married Glen Melville on June 18, 1955, in South Milwaukee. Fifi was employed in Milwaukee at McGraw Edison from 1953 to 1973, then worked at Henkel’s from 1975 to 1983, before moving to Phillips after retirement.
Fifi was a very social lady. She enjoyed knitting, playing cards, shaking dice, and drinking beer. She loved to watch old Western movies, the Hallmark Channel, Tom Selleck, and Brett Favre. Any offer that came along to go out for a meal, or to socialize over a beer, she was ready. She had an awesome network of friends that could always be counted on for a good time or a helpful hand. She enjoyed her time living on Solberg Lake, her Birthday Club ladies, and was always so appreciative when anyone did something for her.
Fifi is survived by her nephew, Alan Kufnowski; sister-in-law, Patricia Kufnowski, both of Big Pine Key, Florida; brother-in-law, James (Mary) Melville of League City, Texas; niece, Peggy (Jon) Jaminski of Wisconsin Rapids; nephew, Bill (Barb) Melville of Chippewa Falls; as well as many other nieces and nephews. Fifi is also survived by the many wonderful friends she made during her journey in life. Specifically, Junior and Nancy Smetak, Bill and Kathy Zimmerman, and her friends, Pam, Jane, Wendy, Kathy, Barb, Lana, and so many more that could be mentioned.
Fifi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of almost 60 years, Glen; her wonderful dog, Duke; her brother, David Kufnowski; niece, Susan Kufnowski; in-laws, Levi and Elizabeth Melville; brothers-in-law, Phillip, John, Duane, Eugene, Kenneth, and Donald Melville; and sisters-in-law, Naomi Lloyd, Della, Frieda, Pauline, and Bonnie Melville.
There will be a phrase or day of the year that she will always be remembered for: Hooray, Hooray, the 1st of May, outdoor “activities” start today, and the phrase “just one more.” She was a phenomenal story teller with an amazing memory. She will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank Fifi’s amazing friends for their friendship and concern, the staff at Pleasant View Nursing Home for your wonderful compassion and care, and the local First Responders, her medical staff at Flambeau Hospital and Marshfield Clinic for their support.
Funeral services will be held at a later date due to COVIC-19. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
