Oct. 3, 1923 - July 31, 2020
Evelyn L. Lynn, age 96, died on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Waterford Assisted Living in Colby.
Evelyn was born Oct. 3, 1923 in the Town of Bloomfield, Waushara County, to Paul and Lydia (Krause) Greening. Evelyn left home at a young age and worked for room and board in Unity. She was a graduate of Unity High School. Evelyn and Rudy were married June 26, 1943. They farmed until 1967. Evelyn worked at Gamble Stores in Colby and Spencer. After retirement, they moved to Phillips and enjoyed life on the lake. Evelyn later married Wayne Missling July 18, 2002. They were later divorced. Evelyn enjoyed going to the casino. She was a former member of St John’s Spencer and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church Phillips. Evelyn is survived by children: Terry Lynn of Meza, Arizona, Ron Lynn of Wilson, and Marsha Martens (Bill) Spencer; grandchildren: Elisabeth and David Lynn, Aaron (Christy) Lynn, Becky (Justin) Born, Jenny (Rich) Nieman, Jodi (Dan) Pilsner, and Jason Martens; great-grandchildren: Sullivan and Connelly Born, Lizzy and Katie Lynn, Rudy Nieman and fiancée Amanda Pekarek, Leah, Lydia and Rachel Nieman; great-great-granddaughter, Adeline Nieman; sisters: Eleanor Coop, Anita Hein, Dorothy Konop, and Beverly (Don) Sleeter; and one brother-in-law, Keith Donovan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rudy; son, Dale; sisters: Adeline Seefeldt, Irmgard Best, Lois Donovan, and Arlene Kroening; one brother, Marvin Greening; and husband Wayne Missling.
Funeral services were held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, B-3750 State Highway 13, in Spencer, on Aug. 5, 2020, with Pastor Gary Froseth officiating. Burial immediately followed in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
