March 19, 2021
Erika Weisnicht, age 52, of Springstead, died Friday, March 19, 2021. She was the daughter of Joe and Ann Fost.
She always cared for and enjoyed helping people. She has a big heart and enjoyed vacationing in Mexico and Florida.
She is survived by two children: Danielle Faulkner and Andrew Weisnicht; her grandson, Cole Faulkner-Candler; her mother, Ann Fost; her sister, Heidi Becker; her niece, Alyssa Felske; her nephew, Tony Becker; and other relatives and friends.
A private celebration of her life will take place.
She will be truly missed, xoxo.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
