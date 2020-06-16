April 8, 1932 - June 11, 2020
Erika E. Carden, age 88, of Park Falls, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Primrose Retirement Community in Wausau. She was born on April 8, 1932, in Luxembourg, the daughter of Peter and Paula Hard. Her early life and schooling were in Germany. On April 5, 1952, she married David Carden in Germany. The couple moved to Park Falls shortly after their marriage. They lived in Ashland, Tomahawk, and Rhinelander before returning to Park Falls in 1972. Erika worked as a Personnel Secretary for Owens-Illinois Paper Mill in Tomahawk from 1959 until 1972. Shortly after moving to Park Falls, Erika purchased Dixie's Treasure Chest and later owned and operated Erika's Blumenhaus. Erika attended schooling in Holland where she earned her Master Floral Designer degree. She was a member of the Park Falls Lioness Club, was a past President of the Flambeau Hospital Auxiliary, a member of the Wisconsin Antique Dealers Association, and a senior member of the Northern Antique Dealers Association. Erika enjoyed bridge club and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, David, of Park Falls; two children: Ralph (BJ) Carden of Weston, and Karen Brown of Rhinelander; four grandchildren: Stephen (Tami) Carden of Rothschild, Emily (Ying) Carden-Her of Madison, Matthew (Jen Terzinski) Pritzl of Boulder Junction, and Drew (Kristen Cibulka) Pritzl of Rhinelander; one great-grandson Brodie and another great-grandchild soon to be born; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Gisela Proschko, her brother-in-law Hans Proschko, and her son-in-law Thomas Brown.
Funeral services were held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Park Falls on Wednesday, June 17. Rev. Donald Quigley officiated.
Interment was in Forest Home Cemetery in Fifield.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
