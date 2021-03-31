Oct. 4, 1923 - March 14, 2021
Emil Lacek of Mercer passed away peacefully on March 14, 2021, at his home with his son, Mark, and wife, Jackie, holding his hands. Emil was born in Phillips on Oct. 4, 1923, to Joseph and Mary Lacek. Once he graduated from high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after a career of repairing trucks and driving them into London with lights out during the blackouts. He went on to attend the National Youth Association Technical School where he learned his trade as a tool and die maker. He was employed at various firms in Milwaukee and Chicago and then worked at Simpson Electric in Lac du Flambeau for 30 years until he retired at age 62. His retirement allowed him to enjoy his favorite hobbies of fishing, hunting, gardening, woodworking, flowers, and (his words now — not ours) aggravating people.
He is survived by his “bundle of charm” and wife of 66 years, Jacqueline (Alvey); sons: Mark (Susan) and Kevin (Nancee); and daughters: Mary Ann Colasacco (Jim) and Karen Groves (Tim). He has been reunited with his granddaughter, Faith, in Heaven and leaves behind his other grandchildren who adored him: Emmy, Ally, Jason, Erin (Mickey Nelson), Miles, Griffin, Trevor (Amanda), Kendra, and Hunter.
Emil was a happy, sincere, funny person who worked hard his entire life and never met a person who didn’t leave a friend. We rest easy knowing you loved us and knowing you knew how much we loved and cared for you.
The family is planning a celebration of life gathering in Mercer for Saturday, June 12, 2021, with details to follow. Memorials for Emil would be welcome at Faith’s Lodge (the non-profit founded in memory of his granddaughter, Faith) at 505 Hwy 169 N, Suite 245, Plymouth, MN, 55441 or to the charity of your choice.
The family has chosen McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home of Ironwood to honor Emil’s legacy of life. A condolence or a tribute can be left online at mckevittpatrickfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.