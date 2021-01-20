Elsie C. Hanish

Dec. 27, 1930 - Jan. 13, 2021

Elsie C. Hanish, 90, of Phillips, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home.

Elsie was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 27, 1930, to Joseph and Matilda (Hejkal) Sloboda. She attended Siefert Elementary School in Milwaukee until 1940, then her family moved to Phillips and attended East Highland School and Phillips High School. Elsie married John Hrabak on April 3, 1948, and they had three children, Irene, John, and Wyatt.

John and Elsie owned and operated Hrabak’s Greenhouse for four years until John’s death on June 8, 1971. She then operated the greenhouse for 13 years longer, along with working at Phillips Plastics, working off and on at Rush’s Delux Bakery, and during the harvest at Cranberry Lake. She later worked for B+K’s Northern Liquidation until they sold out to Moidel’s Northern Merchandise for five more years. She married Edward Hanish in October of 1984. She went to work at Copps I.G.A. Store until her retirement in 1999.

She is survived by her son, Wyatt (Donna) Hrabak; daughter-in-law, Jean Hrabak; grandchildren: Melody, Becky, Dane, and Jade; great-grandchild, Katie; and great-great-grandson, Vincent.

She is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; brother, Gerold; children, Irene and John.

Services will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Hanish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments