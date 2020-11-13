Elmer R. Singer
Dec. 10, 1930 - Nov. 7, 2020
Elmer Richard Singer, age 89, of Park Falls, joined his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. He was born on Dec. 10, 1930, in Eisenstein, the son of Harry and Esther (Heise) Singer. His early life and schooling were in Eisenstein. Elmer was a veteran of the United States Army, serving with the Military Police stateside during the Korean War. On June 26, 1954, he married Doris Elaine Reynolds. Elmer was a logger and farmer, working at his family logging business Harry Singer & Sons. He also worked construction in Chicago, for St. Croix Fishing Rod Company, and at the Flambeau Paper Mill for over 20 years until his retirement. Elmer was a member of the Park Falls American Legion Post. He enjoyed horseback riding, Cowboy Polo, going to Mortek’s Horse Auctions in Hayward and deer hunting with his brothers. He especially loved waltzing with his beloved Doris and spending time with his daughters and their families.
He is survived by three daughters: Debra Gulczynski of Park Falls, Robin (Randy) Wirsing of Butternut, and Kelly (Douglas) Hilgart of Park Falls; four grandchildren: Jessica (Joe Pohl) Feit, Joe (Sue) Nessman, Molly (Jerry Hughes) Nessman, and Jacob Hilgart; four great-granddaughters: Lindsey, Lauren, Lilly, and Abigail.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Doris; his son-in-law, Robert Gulczynski; brothers, Elwood and Eugene Singer; and sister, Esther Branzell.
Funeral services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Rev. Bob Pfeil will officiate.
Burial will follow at Nola Cemetery with military rites under the auspices of the Park Falls American Legion Post.
A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
