Elizabeth Mealman
Elizabeth Mealman, 90, of Phillips, passed away on May 11, 2021. Born at Sherman Hospital, in Elgin, Ill. She attended Lowrie Abbott Junior High School, and graduated in 1948 from Elgin High School. She was confirmed at the First Evangelical Church and was a member of the United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was an accomplished soprano soloist, singing in many choral groups, and life celebrations for over sixty-nine years.
On November 5, 1952 she married Wallace Earl Mealman and moved to Kodiak, Alaska, until 1955. After her husband’s military service, they moved to Geneva Ill. where they lived for thirty-two years. They then retired to a home on Connors Lake in Winter Wisconsin.
Carolyn worked at the Elgin Nation Watch Company, the Crab and Salmon factories in Kodiak, and was a production clerk at Chicago Rawhide. She spent seventeen years at the United Methodist church in Geneva Ill. as financial secretary and secretary. For seven years she was a receptionist at the Regency Savings Bank in Geneva. After retirement she enjoyed being a Women’s ministry leader, and a Lay Pastor.
Carolyn enjoyed fishing and hunting pheasant, grouse, and turkeys. She enjoyed many types of crafts and flower arranging, which were exhibited at numerous County fairs. She volunteered as a judge’s assistant at the fairs as well.
Carolyn was very active in the CoPaPi Lake Association. She served as an officer, director, secretary, and wrote for the newsletter. She started the “Clean Boats, Clean Waters'' education program. She also worked the CLMN program, checked lake C water levels, was a Loon Ranger, and worked on habitat fundraisers. She enjoyed hours of wildlife viewing in our backyards.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, Craig (Donna), Steve, (Jan); grandchildren, Clay, (Brittny), Amber, (Jeremy) Falck, Evans, Falconer; and one great grandchild, Cecelia Jane due in July; brother Lee, (Jacque) Swanson. She is preceded in death by her husband; son Allen, and parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the United Methodist Church of Phillips, 115 Center Ave, Phillips, WI 54555, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.
Heindl-Nimsgern is assisting the family.
