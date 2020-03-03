May 3, 1930 - March 1, 2020
Elizabeth J. Danielson, age 89, of Park Falls, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Park Manor Nursing Home under the care of Flambeau Home Health and Hospice. She was born to Master Sergeant Joseph L. and Jeanette (Knoblock) Young on May 3, 1930. She was raised at the Army War College in Washington, D.C., until WWII broke out and then came to Wisconsin in 1943. She was educated at St. Anthony’s and Lincoln High School in Park Falls. On Oct. 2, 1948, she married Jens “Rich” Danielson. Together, they owned and operated Danielson’s Service for 58 years.
She is survived by three children: Jens R. “Dick” Danielson, Valerie J. (Rob) Hogue, and Donald M. Danielson, all of Park Falls; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jens “Rich”; her brother, Robert W. Young; and sister, Audrey J. Casey.
A graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
