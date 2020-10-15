Eleanor F. Brunkow
April 28, 1939 - Oct. 7, 2020
Eleanor Frances Brunkow, age 81, of Park Falls, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 28, 1939 in Phillips, the daughter of William and Rose (Dolezalek) Goth. Ellie graduated from the Phillips High School in 1957 and then attended College in Minneapolis studying to be a teacher. On May 29, 1961, she married David Brunkow in Germany. The couple came to Park Falls in 1962. She was a homemaker, substitute teacher and worked at Flambeau Hospital. In 1984, Dave and Ellie bought a truck and drove over the road across the US, logging over a million miles before owning and operating Fifield Grocery until their retirement. Ellie also drove school bus. She was a member of the Park Falls American Legion Auxiliary, Peace Lutheran Church, loved her flower gardens, gardening, sewing, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband David of Park Falls; three children: Calvin Brunkow of Park Falls, Laura (Howard) Briske of Phillips, and Bill (Sherry) Brunkow of Park Falls; seven grandchildren: Jessica, Jackie, Julianne, Matthew, Alex, Jacob, and Brian; three great-grandchildren: Samara, Selina, and MacKenna; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Paul; her brother, Robert Goth; and sister, Lorraine Pospisil.
Funeral services will be held at the Birch Street Funeral Service Chapel at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Rev. Robert Pfeil will officiate.
Interment will follow at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) in Park Falls is assisting the family.
