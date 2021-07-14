Edward R. Nikkila
Dec. 14, 1949 — June 27, 2021
Edward Roy Nikkila, 71, of Paoli, Ind. passed away June 27, 2021. He was born December 14, 1949 in Phillips to Roy and Bernice (Swanson) Nikkila. He married Bobbie Leighty June 15, 1995. Edward is a US Army Veteran and a retired dock supervisor for overnight transportation.
Survived by his wife and children, Steve, Devin, Christian, Cameron, Connor, Cailah, and Lorraine. Siblings Evelyn, Phyllis, Sharon, Allan, Dale, and Steven. Grandchildren Joyce, Gracie, Kyler.
Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Julia and brothers Duane and Mark.
Funeral was July 5, 2021 in Indiana.
