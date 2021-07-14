Edward R. Nikkila

Dec. 14, 1949 — June 27, 2021

Edward Roy Nikkila, 71, of Paoli, Ind. passed away June 27, 2021. He was born Decem­ber 14, 1949 in Phillips to Roy and Bernice (Swanson) Nikkila. He married Bobbie Leighty June 15, 1995. Edward is a US Army Veteran and a retired dock supervi­sor for overnight trans­portation.

Survived by his wife and children, Steve, Devin, Christian, Cameron, Connor, Cailah, and Lorraine. Siblings Evelyn, Phyllis, Sharon, Allan, Dale, and Steven. Grandchildren Joyce, Gracie, Ky­ler.

Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Ju­lia and brothers Duane and Mark.

Funeral was July 5, 2021 in Indiana.

