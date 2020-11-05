Edward F. O’Meara
April 10, 1950 - Oct. 27, 2020
Edward Francis O’Meara, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He was a husband and father of four children. He was born on April 10, 1950, in Hazelcrest, Illinois to Helen and Edward “Bud” O’Meara. Ed lived in the Chicago area until his parents purchased a resort on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage in Mercer at the age of seven. He graduated from Mercer Highschool in 1968. Ed studied physics at the UW-Stevens Point for two years, until he decided to pursue a more rich career as a rock and roll musician and advocate in the midst of the counterculture movement. Edward was a founding member of “Koke,” “Lewd Noogie,” and several other prominent rock bands throughout the country. “Fast Eddie” performed for 28 years before settling down in Fifield and taking over the Homestead bar and Motel. It was in Fifield where he met his soulmate of 21 years. After marrying Amy on the inter coastal waters of Singer Island, Florida, he decided to pursue a new career as a State Certified Tax Assessor for the state of Wisconsin until his most recent retirement. Ed lived life to the fullest. He loved traveling, experiencing new cultures and especially writing songs which he most recently had the opportunity to perform with his lifelong friends Frank Schubert (San Francisco, California) and Edward Kobesko (Lake Geneva).
He is survived by his wife, Amy (nee Smetak) O’Meara; brother, Rick (Jan) O’Meara; four sons: Eddie, Tony (Mindi), Quinn, and Alec O’Meara; three grandchildren: Emma, Gavin, and Nora O’Meara; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Patrick, and several relatives and friends.
Ed has asked that a celebration of his life and accomplishments be held to coincide with the Pat ‘O’ Jambo festival summer 2021. A date will be announced.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
