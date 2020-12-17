Edward F. Ledvina
Jan. 31, 1940 - Dec. 11, 2020
Edward Francis Ledvina, age 80, of Butternut, died on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his home. He was born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Marshfield, the son of Joseph H. and Anna (Kadrlik) Ledvina. His early life and schooling were in Mercer. After graduating high school he served his country in the United States Army. Edward lived and worked in Milwaukee before returning to Butternut in the 1960’s. He worked as a millwright at the Flambeau Paper Mill until retirement. On Aug. 9, 1975, he married Eileen Walker. He was a member of the Butternut American Legion Post 272 and enjoyed working in the woods and the family farm. He loved his horse “Joey” and his dog “Boots.”
He is survived by his brother, Larry Ledvina of Necedah; three sisters: Veronica Grunert of Green Bay, Annie Brady of Milwaukee, and Margaret (Wayne) Boness of Park Falls; 11 stepchildren: Grace (Don) Wohlleben of Butternut, Connie (Jerald) Wegner of Butternut, Fred (Marilyn) Walker of Butternut, Susan (Ken) Zierer of Park Falls, Darlene “Beanie” (Jim) Lynch of Butternut, Kenneth (Sharon) Walker of Butternut, Linda Frydrych of Butternut, John Walker of Park Falls, Judy (Claus) Kraetke of Butternut, Scott Walker of Park Falls, and Amy (Matt) Blessinger of Oak Creek; his step son-in-law, Dennis Wegner of Butternut; his sister-in-law, Lois Ledvina of Butternut; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eileen; his granddaughter, Kristi Frydrych; his stepdaughter, Cheryl Wegner; four brothers: John, Joseph, Louis, and Lloyd Ledvina, his sister, Julia Cordova; and infant sister, Agnes.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at the Butternut American Legion Hall. Deacon Robert Schienebeck will officiate.
Military honors will follow under the auspices of the Butternut American Legion Post 272.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.