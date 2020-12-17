Edward F. Ledvina

Jan. 31, 1940 - Dec. 11, 2020

Edward Francis Ledvina, age 80, of Butternut, died on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his home. He was born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Marshfield, the son of Joseph H. and Anna (Kadrlik) Ledvina. His early life and schooling were in Mercer. After graduating high school he served his country in the United States Army. Edward lived and worked in Milwaukee before returning to Butternut in the 1960’s. He worked as a millwright at the Flambeau Paper Mill until retirement. On Aug. 9, 1975, he married Eileen Walker. He was a member of the Butternut American Legion Post 272 and enjoyed working in the woods and the family farm. He loved his horse “Joey” and his dog “Boots.”

He is survived by his brother, Larry Ledvina of Necedah; three sisters: Veronica Grunert of Green Bay, Annie Brady of Milwaukee, and Margaret (Wayne) Boness of Park Falls; 11 stepchildren: Grace (Don) Wohlleben of Butternut, Connie (Jerald) Wegner of Butternut, Fred (Marilyn) Walker of Butternut, Susan (Ken) Zierer of Park Falls, Darlene “Beanie” (Jim) Lynch of Butternut, Kenneth (Sharon) Walker of Butternut, Linda Frydrych of Butternut, John Walker of Park Falls, Judy (Claus) Kraetke of Butternut, Scott Walker of Park Falls, and Amy (Matt) Blessinger of Oak Creek; his step son-in-law, Dennis Wegner of Butternut; his sister-in-law, Lois Ledvina of Butternut; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eileen; his granddaughter, Kristi Frydrych; his stepdaughter, Cheryl Wegner; four brothers: John, Joseph, Louis, and Lloyd Ledvina, his sister, Julia Cordova; and infant sister, Agnes.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at the Butternut American Legion Hall. Deacon Robert Schienebeck will officiate.

Military honors will follow under the auspices of the Butternut American Legion Post 272.

