March 25, 1933 - Dec. 27, 2019

Edward Everett Vojtech, 86, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019 of heart failure following surgery for a fractured hip.

He was born to Edward W. Vojtech and Lena (Voss) Vojtech on March 25, 1933 in Phillips. Edward graduated from Phillips High School. He served in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic during the Korean War. He returned to Phillips in 1963 as transportation supervisor for Phillips School District. He worked as an auto and semi truck mechanic, owned The Boondocks resort in Fifield and had a logging business. He moved to Quartzsite, Arizona, in 1986 and came to St. Louis, Missouri, in 2017.

Edward married Patricia Caldwell on June 5, 1954. Their union was blessed with two children, Teresa and Ken. The marriage was dissolved in 1973. Edward was married to Elizabeth (nee Simon) from July 1975 until she died in 1998.

Edward loved touring the country in his Greyhound bus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and playing cards.

Edward is survived by his daughter, Teresa Douglas and his son, Kenneth (Sheila) Vojtech. He is also survived by his two brothers, Walter (Barbara) Vojtech and Paul (Elsa) Vojtech. Edward has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held on Jan. 7, at St. Louis Cremation in St Louis, Missouri.

There will be a local memorial gathering at Emery Town Hall in Phillips in the spring. Edward will be buried at Emery Cemetery.

