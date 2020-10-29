Douglas N. Knowlton

Sept. 29, 1930 - Oct. 8, 2020

Douglas N. Knowlton, age 90, Prentice, passed away Oct. 8, 2020, at Aspirus Care and Rehab in Medford. Doug was born Sept. 29, 1930, in Eau Claire to Clarence and Eline (Bean) Knowlton.

Doug was raised in Eau Claire, graduating high school there in 1948. In October 1949 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and spent four years serving as Private First Class, Corporal, and Sergeant in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Great Lakes III, Michigan, Quantico, Virginia, and Puerto Rico, serving in the Korean War. After serving, he studied electrical engineering at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, and began his career at Northern Light. His interests included hunting, driving stock cars and working on cars. His first car was a 1929 Ford Model A. He met Nina Stewart in Milwaukee while driving a cab in 1955. They wed on April 28, 1956. He continued working for Northern Light and ran a coast to coast store in Horicon. In 1977, they moved to Catawba and he started Knowlton Construction, drove school bus for Head Start, and owned the Village Inn. Doug was well known as a handyman/repairman, helping all the locals with any jobs.

Doug is survived by his son, Gilbert; daughter, Eline Knowlton; grandchildren: Melanie (Brian) Hill, Mallory (Rusty Crandall) Niznik, Erika (Chad Denzine) Niznik, Hannah (Dale) Postl, Emily, Rachel (Cameron Johnson) and Elijah Knowlton; great-grandchildren: Shelby, Darren and Jeremy Niznik, Connor and Andrew Denzine, and Alistair Postl; his sister, June; and brother, Leon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nina; parents, Clarence and Eline; brother, Clarence; and sister, Joy.

A burial will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Knowlton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments