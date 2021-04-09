Dorothy Ellman
August 22, 1937 - March 31, 2021
Dorothy Ellman, 83, of Wausau, formerly of Kennan, went home to reunite with her lost loved ones on March 31, 2021. Dorothy was born on August 22, 1937, to Victor and Anna (Smugala) Lasica, in Phillips, WI.
Dorothy was happiest spending time with her children and grandchildren. She created many treasured memories and traditions. Dorothy was an excellent cook and loved to spend time in her flower garden.
She married Anton Bauer in Catawba, WI, and they had five children together before his passing in 1978. She was remarried to Clarence Ellman in 1987.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Constance (Joseph) Boho, Debra (Ron) Langstaff, Paul Bauer, and Wendy (Shane) Will; grandchildren, Joseph Karpinski, Jason (Amy) Karpinski, Lindsay (Tanner) Mason, Ava Langstaff, Kaitlyn Will, Kristin Will, and Addison Will; great-grandchildren, Lenon and Abraham Karpinski.
She is preceded in death by both husbands; parents; and son, Timothy Bauer.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the time of the service at the funeral home.
