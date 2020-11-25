Dorothy E. Murphy
Feb. 28, 1927 - Nov. 13, 2020
Dorothy Elizabeth (Baumgartner) Murphy, 93 years old, died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Dorothy was born in West Allis (Milwaukee) on Feb. 28, 1927. The family later moved to Phillips where she spent her childhood and graduated from the local Phillips High School. Her parents who were talented professional musicians gave Dorothy and her siblings the inspiration to play musical instruments. During the Big Band Era, Dorothy and her friends loved to dance on the weekends at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, where she later became personally acquainted with Orchestra Leader Lawrence Welk and musicians Eddy Howard and Norman Lee.
During her lifetime Dorothy was employed with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Washington DC under J. Edgar Hoover; the Chicago Bar Association and the Hardware Mutual Insurance Company all before meeting her husband. She married Edward L. Murphy on Dec. 18, 1951. Dorothy was married until he preceded her in death in 1964. She had one child, Jon L. Murphy. During her years of marriage she along with her husband and brother formed a corporation (HMB Fur Farm, Inc.) to ranch and raise mink for the booming fur trade business with a family friend, Howard Hales. She stayed on the ranch until moving to Tulsa in 2005.
She is survived by her son, Jon L. Murphy; two grandsons: Scott Murphy and Nathan Murphy (wife Meagan); and three great-grandchildren: Ellie, Charlie and Jase. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Karen Baumgartner of Phillips; two nieces: Dr. Lisa Baumgartner and the Reverend Mia Baumgartner; two nephews: David Wester (wife Patricia) and Frederick Wester. Her parents John and Emma Baumgartner, brother John Baumgartner and sister Beatrice (Baumgartner) Wester predeceased her.
Dorothy loved life and made friends easily. She was a lifelong member of the Republican National Committee and was always politically involved. She was a member of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and she became a local member of the national organization of Angel Collectors Club of America. Because of Dorothy’s love of music and family friendship with Noman Lee, he wrote and publicly dedicated a song to her family, especially her dying father, through radio, “To Each His Own.” She was also a lifelong member of the Saint John Lutheran Church in Phillips. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Lakeside Cemetery, Phillips.
