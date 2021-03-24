Dorothy Burcaw
Nov. 13, 1935 - March 16, 2021
Dorothy (Hoogland) Burcaw, 85, passed away at her home on March 16, 2021, after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1935, in Catawba to John and Anna (Branson) Hoogland. Dorothy attended North Fork School and Catawba State Graded and graduated from Phillips High School in 1953. She completed a two-year course of education at UW Eau Claire and taught third grade in Abbotsford for one year.
In 1956, she married Marvin Burcaw at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Catawba. Five children were born to this union: Dennis of Prentice, Jeanne (Craig) Zirngible of Medford, Michael (Michelle) of Aurora, Colorado, Louis of Green Bay, and Russell (Shelly) of Brantwood. While spending 10 years at home, Dorothy took correspondence courses, evening, weekend, and summer school classes earning her BS in Elementary Education from UW-Stevens Point in 1971. She taught in the Tripoli, Ogema, and Prentice schools for 31 years.
Dorothy had extensive flower gardens from which she supplied St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with arrangements for many years. She also taught CCD classes, was Eucharistic Minister, Lay Leader of Prayer, and Scripture Reader.
She covered many miles walking, skiing, swimming, mowing, and dancing. Her favorite times were spent with her children and grandchildren: Scott, Lynn (Mike) Lindau and Steve Zirngible, Bailey (Austin), Olivia and Mallory Burcaw and great grandkids Kason and Lakyn Lindau. Though she never bought a cat, they always found her.
After her retirement, Dorothy crocheted many afghans and began making rosaries from chestnuts that grew in her yard. She also put together many puzzles which she couldn’t bear to take apart, so they became her ever changing décor after being put in frames. She collected bird figurines, nativities, and blue glass vases, one of which became her urn.
She is survived by sister, Kay Marlenga; sisters-in-law: Lois Hoogland, Faith Bushman, Hope (Roger) Severson, Carrol (Steve) Severson, Gayle Burcaw, Bonnie Burcaw, and Sylvia Burcaw; brother-in-law, Walt (Kathy) Burcaw; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband, Marvin; sister, Anne (Al) Davis; brothers: Walt (Joan), Matt (Tillie), John (Johanne), Jerry Hoogland; and brothers-in-law: Steve Burcaw, Eugene (Sylvia) Burcaw, and Martin Marlenga.
The family would like to thank Hope Hospice and all who sent cards, flowers, food, and prayers during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist, Catholic Church in Prentice or to Hope Hospice. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Due to COVID-19 concerns the funeral will be held at a later date, with inurnment at the Prentice Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.