Dora Walker
Dora Jean (Upson) Cebery/Walker, 91, entered eternal life on June 5, 2021. She passed away at the Remington House in Pardeeville, WI, while on Heartland Hospice. The staff from Heartland Hospice and Remington House had tremendous support for her during her journey that the family is, and will be, eternally grateful for and thanks them so very much.
Dora’s spirit is carried on by her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Dora had many talents and things she loved – foremost, her family and friends, crocheting, reading, drawing, painting, crafting, gardening, canning, puzzles, cards/games with family and friends, and so much more.
She is survived by her children, Peggy (Thomas) Lukasiewicz of Washburn, WI, Shirley (Thomas) Elliot of Republic, MI, Judy (Ronald) Paqac of Washburn, WI, Robert (Patricia) Cebery of Glidden, WI, Mary (Wilfred) Moself of Ripon, WI, Thomas (Louise) Cebery of Gregory, MI, Theresa (David) Zies of Ashland, WI, James (Tamara) Cebery of Oxford, WI, Mark Cebery of Neenah, WI, Rena (Jeremy) Pickarts of Poynette, WI; 42 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; step children, Carol, Laurie, Lisa, and David Walker of Ripon, WI; sister-in-law, Grace Upson of Phillips, WI; many aunts, uncles, and extended family members.
Dora is preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Pearl; her first husband, Edward Keith Cebery of Butternut, WI; her second husband, Willard David Walker of Kingston, WI; son, Keith Edward Cebery of Endeavor, WI; great-grandson, Braeden Bradley DeYoung of Randolph, WI; and step-son, Daniel Walker of Kingston, WI.
“Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. So loved, so missed, so very dear.”
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 25, 2021, at the St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 655 S. Lake Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555. Inurnment will take place in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to: C/O Dora Walker, PO Box 663, Wyocena, WI, 53969. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
