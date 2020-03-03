Donna R. Nelson

April 13, 1954 - Feb. 28, 2020

Donna Rae Nelson, 65, Brantwood, died at her home on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Born in Phillips on April 13, 1954, she was the daughter of Joseph and Delores (Englund) Haubert. She was a 1972 graduate of Prentice High School, and then attended cosmetology school in Milwaukee. She was married to Jeff Nelson at the First Lutheran Church in Prentice on Nov. 3, 1973. She operated the Artistic Styling Salon in Prentice. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Prentice, served as youth leader for New Life Fellowship in Prentice, and served as platform artist for Paul Mitchell.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff; two daughters: Shawnda (Doug) Hora of Prentice and Jessica Kestler of Medford; by six grandchildren: Shayne Nelson, Jacob (Tonisha) Hora, Javon Kestler, Carlina Hora, Kylie Vasicek, and Carissa Kestler; three great-grandchildren: Chloe Grace Hora, Weston Abel Hora, and Macee Rehbein; three sisters and one brother: Dian (Jack)

Kalander of Prentice, Terry (Pat) Haubert of Prentice, Laureen (Michael) Kozey-McKune of Norwood, Colorado, and JoDee (Donn) Ruka of Prentice.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at the First Lutheran Church in Prentice with Pastor Steven Weston officiating. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

www.heindlfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments