Donna R. Nelson

April 13, 1954 - Feb. 28, 2020
Donna Rae Nelson, 65, Brantwood, died at her home on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Born in Phillips on April 13, 1954, she was the daughter of Joseph and Delores (Englund) Haubert. She was a 1972 graduate of Prentice High School, and then attended cosmetology school in Milwaukee. She was married to Jeff Nelson at the First Lutheran Church in Prentice on Nov. 3, 1973. She operated the Artistic Styling Salon in Prentice. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Prentice, served as youth leader for New Life Fellowship in Prentice, and served as platform artist for Paul Mitchell.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff; two daughters: Shawnda (Doug) Hora of Prentice and Jessica Kestler of Medford; by six grandchildren: Shayne Nelson, Jacob (Tonisha) Hora, Javon Kestler, Carlina Hora, Kylie Vasicek, and Carissa Kestler; three great-grandchildren: Chloe Grace Hora, Weston Abel Hora, and Macee Rehbein; three sisters and one brother: Dian (Jack)
Kalander of Prentice, Terry (Pat) Haubert of Prentice, Laureen (Michael) Kozey-McKune of Norwood, Colorado, and JoDee (Donn) Ruka of Prentice.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at the First Lutheran Church in Prentice with Pastor Steven Weston officiating. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.