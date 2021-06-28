Donna M. Klessig
Sept. 26, 1932 — June 18, 2021
Donna Mae Lillian Klessig, 88, of Ogema, died Friday, June 18, 2021 at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips. She was born Sept. 26, 1932 in Medford to Lillian C. (Mellberg) and Irving “Pete” Peterson.
On Sept. 27, 1952, she married Harold “Otto” Klessig at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Institute, WI. While residing in Door County, Donna waitressed at the Leathem Smith Lodge in Sturgeon Bay. She and her family moved to Ogema in 1974, where she and Otto owned and operated Klessig’s Kountry Kitchen for many years.
In her younger years, Donna loved ballroom dancing and snowmobiling. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing. She will be remembered for her quick wit, charm, and Lucille Ball-like goofiness…Donna was a character and easily put a smile on everyone’s face.
She was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prentice.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Brad Nelson) Weber of Ogema, Robert (Cindy) Klessig of Merrill, Sharon (Gerald) Hause of Ogema, James (Cheryl) Klessig of Maple Falls, WA; sisters, Geraldine Sargent of Sturgeon Bay, Karen (Gene) Utecht of Eau Claire, Faye Peterson of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Jeanne Lattimer of Sturgeon Bay; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Otto on August 26, 2017; Brothers-in-law, Jerry Sargent, Merton Klessig and Robert Klessig.
Private services for Donna will be held in the fall, and she will be laid to rest next to Otto at Hillside Cemetery in Ogema.
Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.