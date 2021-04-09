Donna M. Jesse
Donna M. Jesse, 91, of Park Falls, passed away in Park Falls on March 27, 2020.
Donna grew up in Park Falls where she attended school as a child. On May 25, 1946 she married Emil Lemke. The couple lived in Milwaukee from 1950 until 1966 when they moved to Richfield. She was a homemaker and her children meant the world to her. After Emil preceded her in death in 1977, Donna returned to Park Falls. On September 19, 1996 she married Eugene Jesse.
Donna enjoyed gardening, baking and travelling. Her family was her greatest joy and she loved laughing and sharing stories with them.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Emil Lemke, her sons: Dennis and Brian Lemke, her daughter-in-law Emily Lemke, her sister Pat Bourgeois, and infant brother Dwayne.
She is survived by her husband Eugene of Park Falls, five children: Vicki (Chuck) Ottosen of Woodruff, Duane (Sheila) Lemke of Brantwood, William Lemke of Park Falls, Virginia Vuchetich of Park Falls, Joseph (Molly) Lemke of Wausau, many step-children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Birch Street Funeral Service Chapel in Park Falls on Friday, April 9 at 11:00am. Deacon Chet Ball will officiate.
Interment will follow at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.
A visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00am until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
