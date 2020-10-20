Donald N. Mockler
July 19, 1941 - Oct. 13, 2020
Donald N. “Skutch” Mockler, 79, formerly of Park Falls, died on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Sharon Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. He was born on July 19, 1941 in Park Falls, the son of Norbert J. and Ihla M. (Wells) Mockler. Donald attended St. Anthony grade school and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959. After graduation he entered the United States Army from 1960 to 1962 serving his overseas tour in Japan. He then returned to Park Falls and worked for the USDA Forest Service, Chequamegon National Forest from 1963 until retiring in 1994. In 2007 he moved to Valders. Donald was a lifetime member of the Park Falls American Legion. He was very proud of his Irish heritage. A highlight of his travels was a family trip to Ireland. While in Ireland he experienced many Irish traditions, food, spirits and kissed the Blarney Stone as well as touring the beautiful countryside. He was active with the Price and Manitowoc County Genealogical Societies. He traced the Mockler, Wells, and Juneau family roots back to the 1700’s. His mother’s family, the Juneau family was traced back to Solomon Juneau, the founder of the city of Milwaukee and also to Jim Thorpe “ the greatest athlete ever.” Skutch was also instrumental in categorizing the cemeteries in the Park Falls, Butternut and surrounding areas. He was an artist with a scroll saw creating jewelry boxes, Christmas ornaments, doll benches and other decor. His woodworking motto was “I saw what you see” and called himself a Sawyer.
He is survived by six siblings: Margaret (Gene) Kellogg of Viroqua, Thomas (Audrey) Mockler of Lake Leelanau, Michigan, Patricia (Paul) Burnette of Muscatine, Iowa, Jane (Donald) Resar of Valders, Theresa French of Manitowoc, and Michael (Dianne) Mockler of Park Falls; 13 nieces and nephews; 24 great nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law, Helen Mockler of Loris, South Carolina; his aunt, Kay Rhodes of Nashville, Tennessee; and numerous cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James; brother-in-law, Daniel French; and nephews: Brian Burnette and Kraig Kellogg.
Funeral services will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara will officiate.
Burial will follow at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls with military honors under the auspices of the Park Falls American Legion Post.
A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Memorials to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
the rains fall soft upon your fields
and until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) in Park Falls is assisting the family.
