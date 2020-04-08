Donald D. Pohle

Oct. 16, 1936 - April 5, 2020
Donald Duane Pohle, 83, Phillips, Town of Worcester, died in Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born in Park Falls on Oct. 16, 1936, to Alfred and Lucile (White) Pohle. He was married to Jean Radlinger on June 25, 1960, and she preceded him in death.
He was employed by Flambeau Paper for 40 years and a member of Local 445 International Papermakers Union. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was a Korean War Veteran. He participated in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight on Sept. 17, 2018. He was a 32 year member of the Park Falls American Legion Post No. 182. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. More than anything he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his life’s partner, Connie Aimone; by three daughters: Dina (Dan Kronberger) Bukachek, Renee (Norman) Prescott, and Rebecca (Walter) Lackey; by five grandchildren: Matthew, Jessica, Jacob, Luke, and Molly; and by five great-grandchildren: Rylan, Bensyn, Easton, Tanner, and Harper. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean; by his parents; his sister, Judy Lenzen; and his brother, Tom.
Inurnment will be in the Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.