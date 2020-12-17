Donald A. DeLasky

Oct. 6, 1956 - Dec. 13, 2020

Donald A. DeLasky, 64, of Phillips, passed away suddenly at home on Dec. 13, 2020. Donny was born on Oct. 6, 1956, to Butch and Marion DeLasky in Phillips.

Donny graduated from Phillips High School. He enjoyed participating in demolition derbies, tinkering in the garage and around the house. He loved fixing things and helping people. Donny was a hard worker and did what he had to do to provide for his family. He kept busy as a logger, plowing snow, making firewood, camping, fishing, playing cards, and visiting the casino with his wife and parents. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Donny met Chris in 1989, married in 1999, and together they raised Donny’s children, Wendy and Dustin, before adding Sandra to the family.

Survivors include his wife, Chris; children: Wendy DeLasky, Dustin (Shawny) DeLasky, and Sandra (Matthew) Hilgart; grandchildren: Kylie, Derrek, Eastyn, and Hailie; parents; and siblings: Dan (Connie) DeLasky, Deb (Mark) Puls, and David (Tammy) DeLasky.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, and again beginning at 9 a.m. before the service on Saturday.

