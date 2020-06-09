Sept. 16, 1931 - May 29, 2020
Dolores J. Zubricky-Weber, age 88, of Catawba, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born on Sept. 16, 1931, in Catawba, the seventh of 10 children born to Richard and Frances (Sperl) Retzlaff.
Dolores was the beloved mother of James E. Zubricky, Carolyn Zubricky, Richard Zubricky, and Peggy (Terry) Tegen; much-loved grandmother of Amber Zubricky, Eric (Kimberly) Zubricky, Dylan Tegen, and Jason Tegen; and great-grandmother to Hailey, McKenzie, and Riley Zubricky.
Dolores is also survived by her brother, Larry Retzlaff, and her sister, Frances Anderson.
She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and warm, gentle disposition. Her greatest love was for her family.
A private, family service will be held at a later date. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory of Tomahawk is assisting the family. View Dolores’ obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.